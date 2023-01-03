Thomas “Tom” Dale Bice, age 81 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He was born on February 10, 1941, in Ludington, Michigan, to Harry and Margaret (Pehrson) Bice.
Tom graduated from Muskegon High School, Class of 1959 “Big Reds,” and was a long-time resident of Grand Haven. He was a proud Lifetime Golden Age Eagle Member at the Grand Haven Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 925, joining at the age 35.
