Thomas John Dreese, age 65, of Allendale, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Dreese; and brother, Eddie Dreese. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Bev Dreese; daughter, Melissa (Jeff) Bartuch; son, Anthony “A.J.” Dreese; sisters, Barb (Tom) Kanouse and Evie McDonald; brother, Bob Dreese; best friend, Mike Eller; mother-in-law, Dora Vander Hulst; brothers-in-law: David (Lora) Vander Hulst, Brian (Dawn) Vander Hulst, Craig (Linda) Vander Hulst; and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.