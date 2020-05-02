Thomas Frederick Parker, age 79 of Estero, Florida (formerly of Grand Haven), passed away April 28, 2020, at Healthpark Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. He was born August 18, 1940, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Henry and Norma (Bowman) Parker.
Tom was the owner of T.F. Parker and Associates, which involved sales and marketing. He held many patents over the years, and was the founder of the Waterfront Shops on Harbor Avenue. Tom was a former member of Christ Community Church, Spring Lake Country Club and the Arabian Horse Association. He was a founder of the chapel in Beaver Creek, Colorado, along with late President Gerald and Betty Ford. Tom also was the founding member of the advertising fraternity at Ferris State and served as president of the business fraternity, Delta Sig. Tom was very involved with charitable organizations and fundraising, which included the American Cancer Society and The Betty Ford Clinic at Eisenhower Medical Center.
