A Mass of Christian Burial for Tom will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Parish.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, with the Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.