Thomas H. “Tom” Holstrom, age 77, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born November 23, 1945, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Harry and Elsie (Kvarnberg) Holstrom.
Tom graduated from North Muskegon High School in 1964, where he was a star football player. He then furthered his studies at Ferris State University and earned a degree in business. Tom worked in the insurance industry for his entire career prior to his retirement. On May 26, 1979, he married the former Cris Pinnick in Spring Lake, Michigan.
(0) comments
