Thomas Jay Happel, age 81 of Grand Haven, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. Tom was born on July 19, 1941, in Minot, North Dakota, the son of Earnest and Mabel (Whitlock) Happel.
After graduating from high school, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego for four years where he received his initial computer training, which he used for the rest of his life. He attended the College of Automation before eventually moving back to North Dakota and working for the Highway Department. He then applied for, and got a job at Brunswick in Muskegon, which led to an opportunity at Steelcase, before working for Chrysler Corp. in their Sterling Heights office. Tom founded his own company, TMM Technology, in Grand Haven, later using his computer skills to work for the Meijer corporate offices in Walker, where he spent 13 years, before finishing his career at Baker Furniture.
