Thomas J. “Tom” (or “Tommy Joe” to a select few) Balavitch, age 77, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020. He was born March 24, 1943, to Joseph and Helen (Hayward) Balavitch in Hart, Michigan.
Tom spent over 40 years in the auto body repair industry, beginning his career at Rosso’s Auto Body in Grand Haven, and most recently as body shop manager at Reliable Auto Body in Muskegon prior to retirement. Tom was an outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting with his cousins, boating and fishing on Lake Michigan. He had a passion for history and traveling to historical sites. He was outgoing and social, and loved to share a joke, even if not always tasteful. His audience would often be subject to hearing a tall tale about the big one that got away.
