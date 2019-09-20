Thomas Joseph Puleo, age 86, of Grand Haven, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home. He was born August 20, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Joseph and Mary (Smith) Puleo. Thomas married Trudy Nauta on October 31, 1959, in Grand Haven.
Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He was an active member of St. Patrick’s-St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28, the VFW, Sgt. Alvin Jonker Post 2326 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 925. He loved playing and watching baseball, bowling, doing crossword puzzles, and working on jigsaw puzzles.
Tom will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 59 years, Trudy; three daughters: Marcee (Scott) Findlay, Gina (Steve) Helinski and Angela (Dwight) Wagaman; two sons, Thomas Puleo and Joseph Puleo (Janice Headley); six grandchildren: Tyler, Josh, Cecelia, Alden, Caleb and Georgina; sister, Caroline McFadden; sister-in-law, Judith Nauta; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Rose Mitchell and Delores Barger; and brothers-in-law: Al McFadden, Larry Mitchell, Lamar Barger and Bob Nauta.
The Memorial Service for Tom will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Norm Droski officiating. Full Military Rites to be performed by the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Haven Bucs Sports Boosters. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Tom’s online guestbook.
