Thomas K. Gilbert, age 86, of Fruitport passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 3, 2022, with his family at his side. Tom was born January 15, 1936, in Muskegon to the late Charles and Sarah Grace (Duff) Gilbert, LaPres. On August 24, 1963, he married Marlene Kay Witkowski, after the two met as fellow wedding attendants.
Tom was employed for 35 years in the engineering department at Teledyne Continental Motors, before retiring in 1989. He continued his education and opened Gilbert CAD, servicing companies throughout West Michigan.
