Thomas M. Maloy of Grand Haven, formerly of Norton Shores, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. He was loved as a husband, father, brother, uncle, teacher and friend.
Tom was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where he attended Bishop McCort High School. He earned a B.A. in business from the University of Pittsburgh and an M.A. in economics from Kent State University. He did doctoral work in economics at Case-Western Reserve University while teaching at Cleveland State, the beginning of a 35-year career in education. In Cleveland, Tom met and married Angela (Steigerwald) in 1969, and the couple had two children. Tom taught at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire before moving with his family to Michigan in 1976 to teach economics at Muskegon Community College, where he also mentored the Honors Program. He retired from MCC in 1999.
