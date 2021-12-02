The Celebration of Life for Thomas Osterman will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at First Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
Latest News
- Gun was 'freely available' to Michigan shooter, prosecutor says
- WMC boys taking trusted group into fresh season
- Fresh-faced Bucs hockey using youth to its advantage
- MLB owners lock out players for 1st work stoppage since 1995
- School districts across metro Detroit closed Thursday due to threats
- Police step up speeding enforcement over winter months
- Local judge receives state Family Law award
- State Briefs
Most Popular
Articles
- Thanksgiving miracle: Muskegon dog on the run reunited with family
- 'It's a battle': After major spinal injury, SLHS senior focuses on recovery
- Grand Haven woman injured in crash at US 31, Port Sheldon
- Documents: Wheeler had history of financial troubles
- Police searching for suspect in Lake Michigan Credit Union robbery
- GH psychologist charged with criminal sexual conduct for second time
- James Miller
- New BLP members vote on bond proposal issue
- 2 deliveries over holiday weekend
- Derek Mast
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (9)
- Whitmer vetoes ban on fining employers for COVID violations (8)
- More people are walking up to the so-called ‘woke’ (6)
- Do Americans really want politics to be normal again? (6)
- Local business heads malign supply, labor issues in roundtable with Huizenga (5)
- Your Views (5)
- What to be a hero? The time is now! (5)
- Your Views (5)
- When love for God and country intertwine (3)
- State has no business regulating short-term rentals (3)
- Religious freedom under attack from religious people (3)
- Vaccine mandate discussed at Chamber Zoom meeting (3)
- Your Views (2)
- Which Americans truly have the right to bear arms? (2)
- Biden in Michigan pitches investment in electric vehicle market (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Don’t overlook giving thanks for spiritual blessings (2)
- Incumbents fall in Grand Haven mayor, council races (2)
- Sources: MSU working on historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for Mel Tucker (2)
- GHAPS assistant superintendent arrested, arraigned on embezzlement charge (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Do you recognize these soldiers? (1)
- GOP can finally feel good about an election (1)
- Does raising the minimum wage kill jobs? (1)
- Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in U.S. (1)
- Ottawa County man pleads guilty to securities fraud (1)
- Reasons to be thankful: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Tom Brady and more (1)
- LSU, Kelly agree to 10-year contract worth at least $95M (1)
- Our community needs to show commitment for a better future (1)
- High court rejects Chance, McNeal murder appeals (1)
- With guns, safety always must come first (1)
- Police searching for suspect in Lake Michigan Credit Union robbery (1)
- Many reasons to be thankful (1)
- State Briefs (1)
- Friday's update: Big jump in new daily cases in Michigan (1)
- Cost of Thanksgiving dinner jumps 14% (1)
- Documents: Wheeler had history of financial troubles (1)
- Pope hopes charity match deals a "kick" to exclusion (1)
- Muskegon man sentenced in drug trafficking conspiracy (1)
- Local agencies stressed: 'We just can’t find that housing' (1)
- Substitute teacher at West Ottawa threatened suicide if student disclosed assault (1)
- Finding community after COVID (1)
- 'Comfort and Joy' shattered at parade (1)
- Dr. J. Lawrence Dannemiller (1)
- Virginia election highlights opportunity for Michigan parent power (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.