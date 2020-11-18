Mr. Thomas R. “Tom” Sheward, age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Spring Lake. He was born September 17, 1939, to Kenneth and Lelia (McManus) Sheward in Wellston, Ohio.
Tom joined the United States Air Force in 1958 and proudly served until his honorable discharge in 1966. On January 17, 1959, Tom married the former Betty Jo Deckard, and she preceded him in death in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.