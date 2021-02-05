On Monday, February 1, 2021, Thomas W. Fett – loving husband, father, brother and grandfather – passed away at the age of 71. Tom was born on January 18, 1950, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Walt and Joyce (Hoffman) Fett. He served in the Army, and worked as a controller for J&M Machine Products in Muskegon until 2016. On February 8, 1980, he married Karen Oliver, and they raised one daughter, Natalie.
Tom had a passion for reading, history and sports, and loved to travel, but was happiest when spending time with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.