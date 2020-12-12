Thomas W. Smith, 79, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Royal Oak. He was born July 6, 1941, in Detroit, to Harry and Marion (nee Blakeslee) Smith, both now deceased.
Tom graduated high school from Grosse Pointe University School in 1959, and attended the Virginia Military Institute. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University. Tom was a successful automotive industry salesperson.
