Mr. Thomas Ward, age 76, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1946, in East St. Louis and moved to Michigan when he was 4. On July 19, 1986, he married Sandra Szymanski in Spring Lake.
Thomas was a Marine veteran having served during Vietnam. He was a police officer for 35 years and worked for the City of Muskegon, Muskegon County, and for the last 25 years for Ferrysburg and Spring Lake police departments, retiring in 2002. He is a past member of the American Legion Post 28 and the Fraternal Order of Police. Thomas was a wonderful storyteller, and dog and animal lover who will be greatly missed.
