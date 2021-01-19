Tillie Rose Spangler, age 88, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. She was born April 18, 1932, in Grand Haven, to Marinus and Louisa (Bryant) Schippers; and married Richard Spangler on November 11, 1950, in Grand Haven. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1983.
Tillie was a longtime active member of Hope Reformed Church in Grand Haven. She was a Realtor for Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty during her working years. Her other interests were playing bingo, polka dancing, playing pinochle and most of all spending time with her family.
(0) comments
