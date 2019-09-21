Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.