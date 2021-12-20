Timothy James Wright, age 45, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. He was born December 17, 1976, in Muskegon to Timothy and Helen (Grycki) Wright. He married Tina Marie Wilder on February 14, 1996, after they were set up by a cousin.
Tim worked as a mold supervisor at Alcoa (Mobex Manufacturing) until he was physically unable to work. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, smoking fish, making jerky, cooking and doing rustic woodworking. Most of all he loved his family and taking care of them.
