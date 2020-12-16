Mr. Timothy P. Linton, age 64, of Grand Haven and formerly of Norwalk, Connecticut, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born February 10, 1956, in Norwalk, Conn., to John and Susan (Saunders) Linton. On October 11, 2003, he married Shannon Harmon in Grand Haven.
If you knew Tim, you knew laughter and love. Tim was a generous soul and his greatest joy was his family. Tim loved music (the Beatles), the Pittsburgh Steelers and traveling. While his children were growing, he coached with the Trumball Pop Warner Football, Trumball Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He volunteered as an emergency medical technician in Trumball, Conn., for over a decade. He was a member of the Eagles 925 and a Sons of the American Legion Post 28.
