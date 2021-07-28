Timothy Platt, age 68 of West Olive, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at home. He was born on May 25, 1953, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Douglas and Madeline (Pastucha) Platt. Tim married Demera Pukita on November 24, 1973, in Muskegon, Michigan.
Tim graduated from Muskegon Catholic Central High School, went to college, and worked as a real estate developer for Meijer for 25 years until 1993, and then Home Depot until his retirement. Tim was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish for many years and enjoyed golfing, playing hockey on an adult hockey league, traveling and reading. Tim loved the laid-back style and music of Jimmy Buffet, and he and Demera enjoyed sailing on their sailboat, taking many memorable trips together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.