Travis D. Westra, age 50, of Grand Haven passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born August 8, 1971, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Charles Edward and Connie Marie (Sorensen) Westra.
Travis graduated from Ferris State University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental safety engineering. He was a talented and highly sought-after environmental safety engineer for numerous companies. Travis was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He loved to travel, having been to Peru, Korea and Costa Rica. Travis enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, snowboarding, sailing, boating, mountain biking, golfing, hunting, fishing, cooking, antiquing and restoring vintage trailers. He enjoyed going to the cottage on Hamlin Lake and the cabin by Crystal Mountain. Travis was a loving, kind, adventurous person; he loved nature, animals and the family pets.
