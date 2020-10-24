Tyrone Howard Johnson, age 80 of Grand Haven, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge. He was born November 19, 1939, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Edward L. and Sally (V’Dovick) Johnson.
Tyrone graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1957. He then attended Central Michigan University, graduating with his bachelor’s degree in 1961. Tyrone proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964. He was a fine craftsman by trade and was president of West Michigan Building Services Inc. for many years. Tyrone served as a softball umpire for 38 years for N.O.R.A., and was a big fan of the Detroit Tigers. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards, bowling, hunting and fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.