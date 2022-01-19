Ula Reitzel, 82, of Grand Haven (and formerly of Bay City) died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Wednesday's update: Michigan averages 17K new cases, 100 deaths in past 5 days
- Rumors debunked: No water park, casino coming to GH
- Should you try to catch omicron to 'get it out of the way?'
- US offers 1 billion free COVID tests, but many more needed
- Grand Rapids Ballet to perform 'Cinderella'
- In midst of a brutal stretch, Lakers earn home swim victory
- Winter weather advisory today through Thursday
- Chinese restaurant owners targeted in multiple home burglaries in Ottawa County
Most Popular
Articles
- Crews battle house fire on Taft
- Winterfest returns after 1-year hiatus
- BLP, EGLE at odds over cleanup of former Sims site
- Longtime local CO retires
- Peregrine falcons looking for new nesting spot
- Tuesday's update: Ottawa County's average of new cases exceeding 500 per day
- YMCA debuts revamped group exercise studio
- Anglers fall through ice on Lloyd's Bayou
- Lena Meijer, wife of grocery store giant, dies at 102
- Lisa Stoner
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The Republican Party owns Jan. 6, 2021 (25)
- What we learned: 2021 filled with hard lessons (8)
- Benson has conflict in ruling on Whitmer’s recall cash (5)
- Your Views (4)
- Your Views (4)
- A priest’s views on recreational weed in Grand Haven (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Will there be room in the inn this Christmas? (3)
- Start small to change the world (2)
- Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em – if not, then zip it (2)
- Biden rants, while inflation rages (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- BLP expresses desire to retain diesel plant building (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- I have but one resolution this year (2)
- The sad state of free speech on college campuses (1)
- As road deaths skyrocket, Michigan should boost safety laws, group says (1)
- City sells trolleys to pair of local businesses (1)
- Recalling Jan. 6: A national day of infamy (1)
- Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows (1)
- A tribute to former Ships Log author 'Mr. Fox' (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Doing all things through the One who gives us strength (1)
- Getting to the know Catherine McNally (1)
- Up in smoke: City Council lacks authority to create marijuana ballot measure (1)
- Finding forever homes for furry friends (1)
- Whitmer isolating after husband tests positive for COVID (1)
- Gift paves way for Ottawa Sands improvements (1)
- BLP insists it's not at odds with EGLE (1)
- Ageism is not just a trendy term, it’s a thing! (1)
- My favorite Christmas traditions (1)
- Gov. Whitmer supports vaccine mandate; AG would defend (1)
- How Grand Haven man became rooted in RC industry (1)
- Proposed ordinance would let City Council 'take their show on the road' (1)
- City Council OKs wage hike for seasonal employees (1)
- New billboard honors fallen police officer (1)
- Are we concerned about ‘breakthrough’ cases? (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Packing the Supreme Court should be off the table (1)
- Wheeler arraignment postponed to Friday (1)
- The perfect Christmas gift? Cash (1)
- Two years of the pandemic, and we're still not in the clear — but there's room for optimism (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.