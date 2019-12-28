Valerie Dykhouse, age 72, of Grand Rapids (formerly of Grand Haven) passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Heartwood Lodge. She was born August 15, 1947 in Grand Haven to Edward and Helen (Blok) Lowman.
Valerie enjoyed knitting and crocheting, but most of all loved her family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Tracey Oldenburg of Walker, Michigan, and Alexis Dykhouse of Overland Park, Kansas; four grandchildren: Elijah, Hannah, Tressa, and Savannah; brother, Edward Lowman.
In keeping with her wishes there will not be services for Valerie. For a more lasting memorial please consider, Hospice of North Ottawa Community or dwellingplace.org. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
