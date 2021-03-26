Vera Nancy Sutton, age 87, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice Residence. She was born March 7, 1934, in Grand Haven to Merton and Florence (Payne) Buckner, and she married Charles Sutton on October 30, 1951 in Grand Haven. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2012.
Vera was a member of the United Lutheran Church in West Olive and active in the Ladies Circle. She worked for General Electric as a motor assembler and was also a blueberry farmer. Vera’s other interests were quilting, feeding the birds, active in 4-H and gardening; especially her flowers in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.