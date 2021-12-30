Verna Lois Schoonveld, age 87 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Christian Haven Home.
She was born on September 12, 1934 in West Olive, MI to the late Lewis and Alma (Kuck) Goodin. Verna graduated from Grand Haven High School and was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and worked for Johnston Boiler in the accounting department for many years, and also Grand Haven Area Public Schools.
