The Funeral Service for Vernon Anderson will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
