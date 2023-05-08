Vernon T. De Jonge, age 67, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, in Grand Haven, Michigan surrounded by his family. He was born March 19, 1956, in Zeeland, Michigan, to Marinus and Irene (Peterson) De Jonge.
He graduated from Zeeland High School in 1974, along with his twin brother, Thomas. After high school, Vernon received training as a marine mechanic and would spend 35 years building and fixing boats of all distinctive styles and sizes.
