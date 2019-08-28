A belated memorial was held Aug. 4 for Vicki Lynn (Buckner), who died Jan. 15, 2017, at the age of 67.
Vicki was born March 4, 1950, to parents Lois (DeWitt) and Wes Buckner. She resided in Grand Haven for most of her life, except for 10 years when she owned and managed a beef cattle ranch in Arkansas. She worked at Consumers Energy, was a certified scuba diver, and enjoyed diving in many places, including Cuba and Indonesia.
Vicki was preceded in death by grandparents George and Idaw DeWitt of Muskegon; father Wes Buckner of Grand Haven; sister Luann Christensen; and the father of her children, Paul Miller of Grand Haven.
She is survived by her mother, Lois (DeWitt) Buckner of Grand Haven; daughter Brandi (Miller) Farmer and son-in-law Dwayne Farmer of Baldwin; son Cory Miller of Muskegon; sister Linda (Buckner) Cowan and brother-in-law Terry Cowan of Hesperia; and brother Lorin Buckner of Fort Myers, Florida.
