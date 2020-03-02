Mrs. Violet Korecki, age 90, of Ferrysburg, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She died peacefully, visited and surrounded by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Danzo and great grandson, Gabriel Randel. She is survived by three daughters: Karen (Bernard) Munson of Grand Haven, Patricia (Richard) Howard of Norton Shores, and Jayne (Jan) Reed of Indianapolis; four sons: Rev. David (Christine) Korecki of Mesa, AZ, James (Gina) Korecki of Woodbridge, VA, Tom (Doug Pfaff) Korecki of Indianapolis and Steven (Stacey) Korecki of Grand Haven; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Vita Fraser; nieces and nephews She is also survived by close friends: Barb Botbyl, Judi Swanson and Mary Gray, along with several grandpuppies and kittens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.