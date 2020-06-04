Virgil Ernest Chawlcraft was born June 2, 1921, to Ernest and Grace Chawlcraft in Jackson, Michigan. Virgil passed away peacefully in Holland, Michigan, on June 1, 2020, just one day before his 99th birthday.
Virgil attended Jackson High School, where he graduated in 1941 with honors. His yearbook said, “He filled the air with music.” He worked for many years as a precision piano tuner and was very good at his job. He lived in previous years in Reed City and Grand Haven before moving to Holland, where he enjoyed living life to the fullest with his love, Dixie, until her passing in 2018. Virgil loved music, he played in a country-western band in his younger years, and loved to tell the stories of his many adventures with the band.
