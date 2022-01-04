Virgil Lewis Umphrey, 95, of Spring Lake, Michigan, passed away December 18, 2021. He was born August 21, 1926, to Lewis and Mildred (Krieger) Umphrey in Bainbridge Township, Michigan. Virgil married Rosamond Dora Becht on January 24, 1948, and spent 74 wonderful years together building the family that survives him today.
Virgil graduated from Coloma High School and attended Michigan State at the age of 18 when he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. There he trained to become a pilot during World War II and picked up his love for flying; however, the war ended before he was called for active duty.
