Virginia A. Hagstrom, age 62, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at North Ottawa Community Hospital after a long illness. She was born May 10, 1958, in Grand Haven to Edward and Elizabeth (Kearns) Meany.
Virginia loved working and keeping busy, she was a waitress for many years at Stable Inn and Driftwood, where she formed many relations with the customers she served. She worked for Walmart as a department head and was extremely saddened when she was no longer able to work. She loved being with people and joking around. Her dog Stella was the love of her life and kept her company throughout the last years of her life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.