Mrs. Virginia Beekman, age 93, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Grand Pines Assisted Living. She was born December 5, 1926, in Walker, Michigan to Armon and Vergalene (Losey) Goodin. On May 15, 1942, she married Raymond Beekman and he preceded her in death in 1995.
Virginia was a member of the United Israel World Union, Grand Haven Eagles, VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and dancing.
Virginia will be greatly missed.
She is survived by four children: Barbara (William) Roe of Nunica, Terry (Mary) Beekman of North Muskegon, Michael Beekman of Branch and Donald (Nydia) Beekman of Sierra Vista, AZ; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Jo Zinck; siblings: Myrtle (Charles) Shears, Lenora (Clayton) Veach, Laura (Vern) Veach, and Armon (Dee) Goodin; special friend, Ben Gardner.
Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Virginia may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa Community.
