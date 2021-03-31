Virginia Elizabeth Wittich, 92, of Spring Lake died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at American House in Spring Lake. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
ALERT
Latest News
- Treehouse coming to Grand Ravines park
- State Briefs
- 'She did so much for aviation, especially for women'
- Tulip Time brings back carnival, marketplace
- Community asked to celebrate their own green way on Earth Day
- Grand Haven forecast
- Community Calendar 3-31
- Lakers’ district title gives ‘closure’ to difficult end of season
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Lake High School moves to virtual learning
- Police: Robinson Township man seriously injured in stabbing incident
- Courthouse locked down after receipt of suspicious letter
- Fire quickly extinguished at Ray's Drive-In
- Southern grandma inspires new Ferrysburg sweet shop
- US 31/M-104 bridge work continues next week
- SL Twp. asks for temporary no-wake zone on Indian Channel
- Workers fed up with 'horrible' conditions inside iconic Detroit skyscraper
- Lisa Weideman
- Sounds of Summer concert series returning to Grand Haven this summer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (14)
- Questioning Christianity and life (11)
- Good advice from an unexpected source (7)
- Your Views (6)
- Choosing the path of most resistance (4)
- A cancel culture or a culture of accountability? (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Scottville Clown Band makes a plea for help (3)
- GOP chair calls top Democratic women 'witches' (3)
- Donald Trump champions the right to die in vaccine message (3)
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Are you traveling for spring break week?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.