Virginia Rose “Gin” Moser, age 89, of West Olive passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Holland. She was born in Fennville, Michigan, on May 26, 1931, to Raymond E. and Madeline A. (Wuis) Garbrecht; and she married Peter E. Moser on June 6, 1953, in Muskegon. He preceded her in death on October 26, 1983.
Gin was a self-employed certified music teacher, having taught Del Shannon. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes, where she was active in choir. Gin also taught at the 4-H Club and was a member of the PTA. Her other interests were camping, boating, puzzles, crosswords, reading and her birds. Gin was an accomplished piano, organ, accordion, guitar, violin and steel guitar player. Family and music were of utmost importance to her.
