Virginia Ann “Ginny” Vanderberg, 89, of Grand Haven, died November 14, 2021, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was born August 17, 1932, in Muskegon to C.T. and Margaret (Mercer). Virginia married her husband of 67 years, Gilbert V. Vanderberg Jr., in Muskegon in 1954.
Survivors include: son, Alan G. “Al” Vanderberg (Leslie); daughter, Margaret L. “Mitzi” Monroe (Randy Monroe) of Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren: Samantha Vanderberg of Ventura, Calif.; Peter Vanderberg, Anna Vanderberg and Amy Vanderberg, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; Stephen Monroe (Crystal) and Jonathan Monroe, both of Springfield, Ohio; sisters-in-law Delores Vanderberg of Farmington Hills and Janice Mudgett of Traverse City; numerous nieces and nephews; and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Emily Monroe of Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert, on October 13, 2021; parents; and brothers, David Mudgett and Dr. James Mudgett, and sister-in-law Karen Mudgett (James).
