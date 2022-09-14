Virginia Wierenga, 12/30/1932 to 9/1/2022, of Holland, Michigan. Born Virginia Ann Raper to Clifford and Beatrice Raper of Grand Rapids, Michigan, "Ginny" was a graduate of Creston High (Class of 1950) and was married to Donald Peter Wierenga from 1953 until his death in 2009. Ginny left us on Sept. 1, 2022.
Returning to college after her three daughters were in school, Ginny received her bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University in 1971 and went on to teach fifth grade in the Kenowa Hills school district for 17 years. She loved her work, she loved to travel, and she loved spending quality time with her grandsons.
