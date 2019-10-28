Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.