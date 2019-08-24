Vivian Rickabaugh Harper, 100, of Grand Haven died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Grand Pines.
Vivian was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Schneider. She is survived by a son, Harold (Rick) Faye of Spring Lake; son-in-law, John Schneider of Strongsville, Ohio; grandchildren: Julie Harlan of Spring Lake, John (Lynne) Schneider of Galena, Ohio, and Jeff (Chrissy) Schneider of Wooster, Ohio; nine great-grandchildren: Racheal Rickabaugh, Bekka (Cody) Davey, Lydia, Grant, Elizabeth and Thomas Schneider, and Jillian and Molly Schneider.
A memorial is being held on Sept. 8, 2019, at Lakeside Community Church, 1655 W. Norton Ave., Norton Shores, with Dr. Z. Abiade, pastor, officiating. Burial will take place in Camp Hill, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.