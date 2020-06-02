Mr. Wallace “Wally” W. Obits, age 92, passed away May 29, 2020, in Spring Lake, Michigan. He was born in rural Fremont on Labor Day, September 5, 1927, to Fred and Nettie (Platt) Obits, and resided most of his life in this area.
Wallace joined the Army after high school and served in Korea as a tank driver. He graduated from the University of Michigan School of Engineering and also attended MIT. After college, he worked for Kaiser-Frazer at Willow Run on the C-119 flying boxcar aircraft, and he later moved to Muskegon to work on crane design. Wally was then employed by Continental Motors, which later became Teledyne. After 37 years, he retired in 1990 as director of engine engineering. The position required travel to Sweden, Germany, France, Israel, Jordan, England, India and Korea. At one time, he also designed art mat cutters, which were marketed worldwide, with one being sold to Norman Rockwell. Wally loved to hunt and fish, and was a supporter of protecting the environment, particularly the water quality for future generations. He was an active member of Wetland Watch Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.