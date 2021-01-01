Walter Bathke, age 90, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at Lake Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation in Muskegon. He was born December 16, 1930, in Bay City, MI to William and Marie (Heinsick) Bathke, and he married Agnes Osborn on August 16, 1960.
Walter served in the Merchant Marine from 1949 until 1995, retiring as chief engineer of the MV Wolverine. He also served for four years in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post #28. Walt enjoyed watching TV game shows, doing crossword puzzles and always winning at poker.
