Walter C. “Bill” Boyer passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, just shy of his 92nd birthday at Robbinswood Assisted Living Community.
He is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 48 years. He is also survived by Scott Raskiewicz of St. Paul, Minnesota, Paula (Bruce) Gruber of Ludington, Judith Raskiewicz of Grand Haven, MaryEllen Raskiewicz of Lowell, Cindy (Jim) Samuelson and Amy Reynolds, both of Spring Lake. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Emily, Sara, Kyle and Jesse; and five great-grandchildren: Sofia, Jonah, Maizie, Zoe and Jude. He was preceded in death by Patty Raskiewicz.
