Warren lived a long and interesting life. His retirement years were filled with his great passions: gardening, feeding the birds and passing along his love of aviation. He spearheaded the Red Tail Project, Young Eagles and other aviation activities in Grand Haven designed to inspire younger generations to consider careers in aviation. Warren spent 25 years marshaling P-51 Mustangs as a volunteer at the EAA Air Show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He mentored so many co-workers and young people; they remember him gratefully and fondly.
Warren always said he had the best friends and family. He leaves seven children, their spouses, grandchildren, and his wife, Rolina Vermeer.
