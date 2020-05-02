Warren Uhlemann, age 95, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2020, at home. He was born December 20, 1924, in LaPorte, Indiana, to Louis and Clara (Linard) Uhlemann; and married Maxine McMahan on June 17, 1945.
Warren had a spirit of adventure, enjoyed being outdoors fishing and tending to his flowers. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Warren and Maxine traveled to all 50 states during their marriage of 73 years.
