Waynard “Bud” Ickes, age 95, of Spring Lake, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Heartwood Lodge. He was born February 18, 1924, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Waynard and Grace (Jones) Ickes Sr.
Bud married Wanda Jones on March 27, 1948. She preceded him in death on July 15, 2017. Bud proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946, and earned the Purple Heart award during World War II. He then worked for Oldberg Manufacturing for 33 years, retiring in 1980. Bud enjoyed spending time working on his farm and loved being outside.
Bud is lovingly remembered by his sisters: Evelyn Bartz of Muskegon, Dawn Stubbs of Fort Myers, Florida, and Susan (Gerald) Koopman of Grand Haven; and brother, Don Ickes of Grand Haven. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; his son, Douglas Waynard Ickes; brothers, Howard and Bruce Ickes; and sisters, Frances Ickes and Mary Lois Gravitter.
A Private Family Service for Bud will be held at Nunica Cemetery. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Bud’s online guestbook.
