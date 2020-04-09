Wayne Leroy Bulson, age 77, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home doing what he loved most – working on his farm.
He was born October 19, 1942, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to William and Vivian (Lampman) Bulson, and was a lifelong resident of the area. He graduated from Grand Haven High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Wayne worked over 35 years as a general laborer for Heath Manufacturing and retired in 2002. He enjoyed building model airplanes and loved anything Ford, especially his recent interest in diesel tractors. His passion was the time he spent on his farm working the land and cutting wood. He will be greatly missed.
