Weldon Deeds Luckey, age 89 of Grand Haven, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 15, 2019, after a short illness. He was born May 2, 1930, in Glen Elder, Kansas, the ninth child of the late Weldon and Florence (Deeds) Luckey.
Weldon married Shirley Bouma on October 26, 1951, in Denver, Colorado, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on July 19, 2015.
Weldon was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Grand Haven. He graduated from Calvin College in 1960 with a teaching degree. His last teaching job was at Western Michigan Christian High School. He finished his working career at Pinewood Place in 2000.
Weldon loved to sing and play the guitar. He and Shirley used their musical abilities to serve the Lord for many years. They also went on several mission trips to Africa, India and Mississippi. Weldon was a handyman who could fix most anything. He served in the Naval Reserves. His faith and family were most important to him and he will be greatly missed.
Weldon is survived by his loving children: Steve (Kim) Luckey of Montana, Greg (Linda) Luckey of Grand Haven, Cheri (Dan) Holtrop of Grand Haven, Cindy (Mark) Stevens of Twin Lake, Linda (Dave) Meyer of Hudsonville, Nancy (Tim) VandeBunte of Holland, Mark (Stacy) Luckey of Indiana and Janis (Jay) Horton of Arizona; 33 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and in-laws: Sid and Virginia Bouma, and Ray and Barb Bouma. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and all siblings and their spouses.
The Funeral Service for Weldon will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at First Christian Reformed Church with pastors Cory Nederveld and Kelvin Miller officiating. Interment will be in Port Sheldon Township Cemetery. Friends may meet the family from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to Every Child Ministries or the Harbor Hospice Foundation. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Weldon’s online guestbook.
