William Allan Bayes, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Spring Lake, MI on May 22, 2021. He was born on May 6, 1940 in North Carolina to Harlan and Eva Bayes. He married Sandra Lucille Bayes (Fossum) on April 5, 1969.
He was a natural entrepreneur and owned/operated his own business for 30-plus years working in industrial sales. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and most of all spending time with family.
