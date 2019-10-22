William “Bill” A. Sanders, age 95, of Spring Lake, passed away at home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born December 27, 1923, in Wooster, Arkansas, to Jimmie Dee and Berlla (Ernheart) Sanders.
Bill married Lola Waire in Blytheville, Arkansas, on Bill’s 21st birthday. Upon moving to Spring Lake, he worked at Grand Haven Brass for 28 years and Paas Brothers for four years. Bill established Bill’s Sport Shop in Spring Lake in 1953, and he and Lola ran that until his retirement in 1987. Bill attended Spring Lake Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and showing his antique vehicles at the local car shows. He also enjoyed talking and reminiscing with people about things gone by when life was lived at a different pace.
He is survived by his two sons, the Rev. Dr. Randy (Vickie) Sanders of Muskegon and William (Jean) Sanders of Nunica; 11 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Lola, in 2015; daughters, Paula Beld in 1999 and Martha McConnell in 2017; and three sisters.
The Funeral Service for Bill will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Christian Counseling. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Bill’s online guestbook.
